Japan’s century-old hot spring hotel was exposed to not changing the water for half a year: Legionella exceeded the standard by 3700 times and the symptoms of infection include these

News on February 26, today, a century-old Japanese hot spring hotel appeared on Weibo hot searches.

According to CCTV financial news, a few days ago, a century-old hot spring hotel in Japan was exposed to a scandal. It turned out that in this time-honored hotel,The hot spring water, which was supposed to be changed once a week, was only changed every six months, resulting in 3,700 times the Legionella bacteria standard.And there have been patients who have been infected and sought medical treatment.

It is understood that the hot spring hotel is located in the popular Erkaichi Hot Spring Street in Chikushino City. It is called “Daimaru Besso” and claims to have opened in 1865.

According to Fukuoka Prefecture public bath management regulations,Circulating baths must be completely changed and chlorinated at least once a week, and the residual chlorine concentration in the water must not be lower than 0.4 mg per liter.

During a surprise inspection by the Japanese health department in November last year, it was found that Legionella exceeded the standard by a maximum of 3,700 times, and Daimaru Besso had to admit that the report was falsified. The truth is that since 2019, the water in the big bath has only been changed twice a year and has not been disinfected.

It is understood that Legionella exists widely in nature, and it is easier to breed in humid environments, mainly through respiratory tract infections, mostly in adults.

Some of the symptoms of a Legionella infection are:Influenza type, with mild symptoms, such as fever and muscle aches; pneumonia type, with high fever, expectoration, hemoptysis, etc., which may lead to death if not treated in time; extrapulmonary infection type, which may cause damage to multifunctional organs or nephritis , peritonitis, and even central system damage.

In this regard, experts suggest that air conditioners, humidifiers, etc. should be cleaned regularly to improve personal immunity.