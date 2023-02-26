Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S23 series system update overturned!There are problems such as lagging and excessive power consumption

Not long ago, Samsung just released a new generation of flagship product Galaxy S23 series, but the latest February update of this phone has “overturned heroically”.

According to user feedback collected by PiunikaWeb,After updating the official February update patch, a large number of bugs have appeared in the Galaxy S23 series.

Among them, the most feedback is related problems due to adaptive refresh rate.

It is reported that,After the upgrade, the adaptive refresh rate of the mobile phone will appear in some app stores, such as not smooth, stuck, etc., and even the page will not respond after sliding.

In addition, some users said that after the upgrade, the mobile phone had a series of problems such as excessive power consumption, fast charging failure, and Wi-Fi disconnection.

at present,Samsung officials have not yet made any response to the above-mentioned issues.