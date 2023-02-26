Recently, the topic of “officially revealing that there are 600 million houses in China” has been trending on Weibo. (Image credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

[Look at China News, February 25, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui) Recently, the “Official DisclosureChinaalready have600 million housesThe topic of “is on Weibo’s hot search, so people are wondering how many sets are there in the whole country?”house“Heated discussion. Some commentators worry that the official move may be for the start of the levy.real estate taxForeshadowing.

The Financial Associated Press reported on the 24th that at a recent press conference on China‘s comprehensive risk survey of natural disasters, Qu Qi, director of the Engineering Quality and Safety Supervision Department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, introduced that through this survey, “for the first time, we have fully understood the risks of housing construction in my country. The “family property” of municipal facilities has formed a massive amount of data, and urban and rural housing buildings have “digital ID cards” for the first time.”

According to Zheng Guoguang, director of the Census Leading Group Office, in the past three years, multiple departments have been coordinated to conduct a unified census on China‘s transportation, housing and urban-rural development, and have obtained accurate data. “In the housing and urban-rural construction industry, we have obtained data on nearly 600 million urban and rural housing buildings and more than 800,000 municipal facilities across the country.”

The heads of relevant ministries and commissions also stated that China‘s housing and urban-rural development system has mobilized more than 2.6 million people to visit 100% of towns and communities across the country.

Subsequently, the topic of “official disclosure that there are 600 million houses in the country” rushed into the hot search, triggering heated discussions among the people.

Some netizens said on Weibo, “If this number is true, it is really scary. Based on 300 million buildings, if there are 12 households in a six-story building, there will be a total of 3.6 billion households. Please don’t build any more. Leave some farmland for future generations.”

A netizen said, “The announcement of 600 million buildings is honestly conservative. At present, local governments, especially fourth- and fifth-tier cities, are still undergoing large-scale demolition and urbanization. Flowers are blooming all over the country, and if this goes on, there will be chicken feathers all over the place.”

Some netizens also pointed out, “The data have been available for a long time, but they have not been released, maybe because they are afraid of affecting the development of the real estate pillar industry.”

Another netizen believes that the official census took three years to show that the data can predict the actual situation of oversupply in the real estate market. “Based on a population of 1.4 billion, the per capita building is 0.42. Assuming that ten people live in one building, 6 billion people will be built. The real estate market has already been saturated, and leeks are no longer enough.” “I think this is telling everyone that the property tax It’s really not far away. Now we are waiting for the property market to pick up and return to rationality, so everyone must be fully prepared.”

“China Construction News” reported that this census of 660 million urban and rural housing buildings across the country, of which the rural housing volume is large and wide, accounting for more than 90% of the total urban and rural housing construction in terms of number of buildings, accounting for half of the total urban and rural housing construction; There are more than 47 million buildings, which are divided into two categories: residential and non-residential. This means that not all of the 600 million buildings are commercial housing. Some real estate industry players also said, “Rural houses account for 90% of them, and there are factories and other buildings in cities. In general, the proportion of residential buildings will not be very large.”

But netizens have different interpretations of this. Some netizens questioned that this is a deliberate cover-up by the government and dare not disclose the number of commercial housing. Some people also criticized this as an act of hyping up “600 million houses” and swiping traffic.

Sina article titled<全国房屋6亿栋！震撼数据，传递2大信号>The article pointed out, “Attention, it is 600 million buildings, not 600 million units or 600 million rooms!” The article draws two conclusions: first, the pace of real estate tax is getting closer; second, the era of highly differentiated housing prices has arrived. “A new round of real estate tax trials may start in 2023.”

An article on Netease titled “The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development announced that the number of housing units in the country has been checked! The article “Regulating House Prices, Levying Property Taxes, or Great Changes” analyzes why these “basic data” have not been made public.article

He believes that “the impact after the announcement is uncontrollable, which may lead to a change in the direction of the wind, and may cause violent market fluctuations. No one can bear the consequences.”

“In other words, even if we can see from the data that the relationship between housing supply and demand in many cities is seriously unbalanced, the real estate bubble is too large, housing prices are seriously high, and the pressure of population loss is too high, etc., we can’t say it out, we just need to be aware of it. Yes. There is room for so-called governance corrections. Once these data are released, there is a high probability that things will be pushed to an uncertain direction, such as triggering a wave of sell-offs (cities with severe oversupply of housing and high vacancy rates) ), panic buying (depressions in housing prices, cities where housing is in short supply), and even large-scale population exodus.”

The article also believes that if the property market is still unsatisfactory this year, land transfer fee income continues to decline, and local deficits remain high, the possibility of expanding the property tax pilot program this year cannot be ruled out.

