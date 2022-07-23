Home World Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the new crown and met with Fumio Kishida_Matsuno Hiroshi_News_Healthcare
World

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the new crown and met with Fumio Kishida_Matsuno Hiroshi_News_Healthcare

by admin
2022-07-23 18:56
Source: Guangming Network

Original title: Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the new crown and met with Kishida Fumio

China News Service, July 23. According to Japan’s Fuji News Network, the Japanese government said on the 23rd that Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno was infected with the new crown virus and is currently recuperating at home.

According to the report, during the meeting on the morning of the 22nd, Matsuno coughed frequently. On the afternoon of the same day, Matsuno also participated in a discussion meeting on new crown countermeasures with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Goto Shigeru. However, the Japanese government said there were no close contacts of the prime minister in the prime minister’s residence.

The Japanese Cabinet Office said that Matsuno developed fever symptoms on the evening of the 22nd, and the new crown test result was positive on the 23rd.

According to statistics from the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), on the 23rd, there were more than 200,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Japan, setting a new record for four consecutive days.

Source: China News NetworkReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Mariupol, the message of the war-weary Ukrainian marines: "We run out of ammunition, we are preparing for the final battle"

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Study of more than 2,200 monkeypox cases in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy