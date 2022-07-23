Original title: Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the new crown and met with Kishida Fumio

China News Service, July 23. According to Japan’s Fuji News Network, the Japanese government said on the 23rd that Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno was infected with the new crown virus and is currently recuperating at home.

According to the report, during the meeting on the morning of the 22nd, Matsuno coughed frequently. On the afternoon of the same day, Matsuno also participated in a discussion meeting on new crown countermeasures with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Goto Shigeru. However, the Japanese government said there were no close contacts of the prime minister in the prime minister’s residence.

The Japanese Cabinet Office said that Matsuno developed fever symptoms on the evening of the 22nd, and the new crown test result was positive on the 23rd.

According to statistics from the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), on the 23rd, there were more than 200,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Japan, setting a new record for four consecutive days.

