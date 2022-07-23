At 4:07 on July 23, the big summer solar term officially arrived, and it will start the hottest time period of the year, which is most prone to extreme high temperatures. According to China Weather, by taking stock of the time of the highest temperature records in 31 provincial capital cities since 1951, It was found that 14 were from the Great Heat, 5 from the Little Summer, and 4 from the Summer Solstice. Other records were scattered in the Liqiu, Xiaoman, Lixia and Grain Rain seasons.

Taking stock of the average number of sauna days from 1991 to 2020 found that,The ten “steaming” cities are all located in the south. Among them, the number of sauna days in Shanghai (Xujiahui Station) during the Great Heat is as high as 8.8 days, which is the most “steaming”. Nanchang and Guangzhou are ranked second and third with 8.6 days and 7.9 days.

According to Wang Weiyue, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, in addition to the top ten “steaming” cities, cities such as Haikou and Fuzhou are located by the sea, and the daily maximum wind force often exceeds three levels. It has a place on the list, but the sultry feeling is also evident.

According to reports, a new wave of high-temperature weather has started recently, and Changsha, Nanchang, Fuzhou, etc. will continue until the end of July. Among them, there are many heats of 38 and 39 degrees Celsius. Coupled with the high humidity, you will experience “steam sauna” when you go out. “.

The high temperature and high humidity in the southern region will be maintained until the end of July. In many places, the body sensation may exceed 60 degrees Celsius, and the “sauna room” will be available 24 hours a day.