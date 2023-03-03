Has died Wayne Shorter, pioneering jazz saxophonist. He was a composer and interpreter of several historical recordings as director of various formations or with various artists such as Miles Davis y Art Blakey.

The pioneering saxophonist in the world of jazz who helped chart the course of this genre, Wayne Shorterdied yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 89, according to the newspaper The New York Times. The musician rose to fame in the year 1960 working with artists such as Art Blakey y Miles Davis. All this, while he was releasing emblematic albums for Blue Note as leader of his own formation.

In the late 1960s, he brought jazz to the forefront. As the genre transformed in the 1970s and 1980s, Shorter and his group Weather Report they led countless new paths in the world of jazz. He also helped artists like Joni Mitchell y Steely Dan to expand into new musical styles.

His work over several years with Wayne Shorter Quartet He continued to keep his name and legend among the most essential in the world of jazz. All this trajectory of his led him to obtain a large number of awards throughout his life such as: Grammys (one that includes his musical trajectory), the prize for the Best Jazz Fusion Performance by “8:30”, a Beca Guggenheimhe Kennedy Center Honor Awardamong many others.