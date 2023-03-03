Home World Jazz legend Wayne Shorter dies at 89
World

Jazz legend Wayne Shorter dies at 89

by admin
Jazz legend Wayne Shorter dies at 89

Has died Wayne Shorter, pioneering jazz saxophonist. He was a composer and interpreter of several historical recordings as director of various formations or with various artists such as Miles Davis y Art Blakey.

The pioneering saxophonist in the world of jazz who helped chart the course of this genre, Wayne Shorterdied yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 89, according to the newspaper The New York Times. The musician rose to fame in the year 1960 working with artists such as Art Blakey y Miles Davis. All this, while he was releasing emblematic albums for Blue Note as leader of his own formation.

In the late 1960s, he brought jazz to the forefront. As the genre transformed in the 1970s and 1980s, Shorter and his group Weather Report they led countless new paths in the world of jazz. He also helped artists like Joni Mitchell y Steely Dan to expand into new musical styles.

His work over several years with Wayne Shorter Quartet He continued to keep his name and legend among the most essential in the world of jazz. All this trajectory of his led him to obtain a large number of awards throughout his life such as: Grammys (one that includes his musical trajectory), the prize for the Best Jazz Fusion Performance by “8:30”, a Beca Guggenheimhe Kennedy Center Honor Awardamong many others.

See also  China suspected of buying a large amount of gold in an attempt to reduce dependence on the US dollar | CCP | Gold reserves

You may also like

The leader of the opposition in Cambodia has...

«Serious video, but very educational»- TV Courier

Belarus has sentenced 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner...

PARKINGMYCAR / Andrea Mazzoni: ‘Increasingly greener cities with...

How it tries to lead the charge to...

F-35 fighter jet engine has problems, the U.S....

Los Manises, review of their album All are...

Milan, Pioli: ‘De Ketelaere has been with Fiorentina...

The first law against drag queen shows in...

Symposium on encyclical “Peace in World” to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy