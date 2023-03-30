Jelena Karleuša publicly thanked her dear colleague Boži Vreća, who reciprocated her emotions with a lavish gift.

Source: Instagram/karleusastar/prinstcreen

Jelena Karleuša bragged about the gift she received from a colleague, towards which she publicly expressed her emotions on several occasions, not hiding how much she admires himand now he reciprocated in kind.

It is an artist God’s Sackwho sent a bouquet of luxurious flowers to the address of Jelena’s home, for which the singer immediately found a place in a luxurious villa in Dedinje.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

She posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “What a wonderful gift from the wonderful God Sack“. The singer once said that she admired his courage and persistence, because, like her, he faced condemnation and hindrance from the public.

Source: Instagram/karleusastar

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!