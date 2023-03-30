Home World Jelena Karleuša received a gift from Bože Vreća Fun
Jelena Karleuša publicly thanked her dear colleague Boži Vreća, who reciprocated her emotions with a lavish gift.

Source: Instagram/karleusastar/prinstcreen

Jelena Karleuša bragged about the gift she received from a colleague, towards which she publicly expressed her emotions on several occasions, not hiding how much she admires himand now he reciprocated in kind.

It is an artist God’s Sackwho sent a bouquet of luxurious flowers to the address of Jelena’s home, for which the singer immediately found a place in a luxurious villa in Dedinje.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

She posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “What a wonderful gift from the wonderful God Sack“. The singer once said that she admired his courage and persistence, because, like her, he faced condemnation and hindrance from the public.

Source: Instagram/karleusastar

