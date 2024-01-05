Jelena Ostapenko attacked the match referee | Sport

Jelena Ostapenko has not forgotten the conflict from 2019, and now a new one has happened!

We saw the defeat of Rafael Nadal in Brisbane, the 12th tennis player in the world was also defeated Jelena Ostapenko who was visibly nervous during the match against Viktoria Azarenka of Belarus. In the end it was 6:3, 3:6, 7:5 for Azarenkaand tennis will not be remembered much from this match.

The outburst of anger of the Latvian woman, who was angry with the referee who led this duel, will be remembered more. Ostapenko completely lost control at one point as she thought the short ball hit the court twice before Azarenka returned it to the other side. When that happened, she headed towards the judge and started yelling at her!

“Tand you are blind! It’s impossible to play when you make so many mistakes. I never want you to referee my match again. You will never be at my match. I don’t want you at my matches anymore, you’re ruining them. I still remember the Linz final from 2019″, shouted a furious Ostapenko. Watch that moment:

Jelena Ostapenko is not happy with the umpire in her match against Azarenka: “I never want you at my match again. You will never be at my match. You ruin my matches.”pic.twitter.com/7ns1h6rR7F — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter)January 5, 2024

In that final in Linz, Jelena Ostapenko was beaten by Koko Goff 6:3, 1:6, 6:2 and she obviously had something to complain about the referee of the match. Until now, she has not forgotten, and now relations have only worsened.

