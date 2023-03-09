Jelena Radanović was delighted with the gift she received from her son on the occasion of the holiday, and she showed how much it surprised her on Instagram.

Sloba’s wife is also a proud mother of her boys, especially after yesterday surprises that her son prepared for her on the occasion of the Eighth of March.

“Mom, I love you the most in the world. Thank you for food, water and love!“, Jelena showed the card that said this, which delighted her.

“Thank you for the food and water. I gave birth to a legend“, she commented proudly on the fact that she directed the children to the right path, and she boasted about this on her Instagram story, where she is active every day.

Jelena is already experienced with children, but Sloba also copes well as a father and nothing is difficult for him, considering that this is his first child.

“Everyone said that in the beginning, when you have a child, you can’t immediately feel love in the first moment, that then a lot of them get scared. I immediately felt some abnormal love, I immediately fell in love with that child! Some emotions that I didn’t know existed were awakened in me“, he admitted recently in the show “Premijera”, and when asked if he participates in all the duties around the baby, he said: “I do seventy percent of the things, I let her recover a little. Nothing is difficult for me”.

