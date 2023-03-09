However, the boom for logisticians and the record price are over for the time being. In the current year, Swiss Post has had to pay the price for rising prices and depressed consumer sentiment – and the parcel business, which has been booming over the past two years, is also returning to normal. Due to the continuing uncertainty about the course of the economic recovery, the EBIT forecast for 2023 includes three scenarios and is in a range of 6.0 to 7.0 billion euros – well below the operating income of the previous year of 8.4 billion euros. “We assume that the first half of the year will be particularly challenging,” said Appel: “The question, however, is how long it will take for the global economic recovery to regain momentum.”