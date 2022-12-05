[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 05, 2022]After the death of the former CCP leader Jiang Zemin, his body was urgently transported to Beijing in a transparent coffin. When it was carried off the plane, it was exposed to direct sunlight. The outside world said it was “exposed”. Analysts believe that the factions of Xi Jinping and Jiang Zemin have been fighting for ten years, and all arrangements after Jiang’s death are political needs, and the struggle within the party may become more intense.

The CCP officially announced Jiang Zemin’s death on November 30, and the next day, Jiang Zemin’s body was airlifted from Shanghai East China Hospital to Beijing.

CCTV news reports showed that Jiang’s body was lying in a transparent coffin, wearing black-rimmed glasses, and his body was covered by the CCP’s blood flag. When he got off the plane, Jiang’s face and whole body were exposed to direct sunlight.

The rare scene of Jiang Zemin being “exposed” surprised many Chinese. Because in traditional Chinese culture, people cannot see the sun after death, otherwise the dead will be scattered.

Moreover, in ancient China, it was an extremely severe punishment to put the body of the deceased in a public place to “expose the corpse”. For example, during the Three Kingdoms period, the murderous Dong Zhuo was exposed in the city after his death.

In this regard, some netizens said, “Chinese people are very particular about these things!” “It can’t be controlled by its will after it dies. After the death of a politician, it is a political arrangement.”

Many people believe that after the death of the former CCP leader Mao Zedong, his body was displayed in a crystal coffin for more than 30 years, and he could not be “buried in the ground” and could not live in peace. In fact, he has been receiving the punishment of “exposing the corpse”.

Yuan Hongbing, a scholar in Australia who is familiar with the CCP’s political situation, said that after Jiang Zemin’s death, Xi Jinping will soon purge Jiang’s family, and the struggle within the CCP will become more intense.

In an exclusive interview with The Epoch Times on December 1, Yuan Hongbing said that Jiang Zemin committed three major crimes. First, he caused the moral corruption of Chinese society;

He emphasized that Jiang Zemin carried out the mass suppression, persecution, and massacre of Falun Gong practitioners, “committing crimes against humanity that both people and gods hate.” played a very bad role.

Yuan Hongbing learned from CCP sources that Jiang Zemin’s family and his followers, with a total of more than 13,000 people, have been registered by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. It is estimated that their wealth reaches the amount of China‘s annual gross national product. Xi Jinping wants to use the corrupt money obtained from the clean-up of the Jiang family as secret military expenditures to prepare for launching a war across the Taiwan Strait.

In addition, Yuan Hongbing said in an interview with “Looking China” overseas that after Xi Jinping overcomes the crisis, he will inevitably purge the Jiang family and its remnants and confiscate the economy. Another power purge within the CCP seems inevitable.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/05/a103590980.html