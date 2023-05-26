Jill Dodd was in the harem of an Arab sheikh Info

Jill Dodd is one of those who was a slave of a powerful sheik and she told what she went through.

Izvor: jill_dodd/instagram

The confessions of former slaves of powerful sheikhs are different, but mostly hide gruesome and harrowing details. What each of them has in common is that they were convinced that they were conquered the world when they felt luxury and glamour. However, each soon realized that it was a slave that serves only for intimate relationships and living.

American fashion designer Jill Dodd (59) was one of those who ended up in the clutches of a powerful sheik with whom she hit rock bottom. She was a model who attracted men’s sighs wherever she appeared. Even at the age of 20, she lived a high-profile life, while traveling and elite socializing were an integral part of her life.. In the early eighties, Jill had a fateful meeting. She met at a party in Monaco of a rich sheikh to whom she became one of his “pleasure women”.

Jill Dodd gave up everything and she moved into the harem of the controversial Arab sheik Adnan Khashoggi, who was over two decades older than her. Today, she openly talks about the details of their acquaintance and life in the harem. She was 20 at the time and, as she admitted, she was very naive. The very first meeting promised a strange and bizarre detail. The sheikh introduced himself to her by cutting himself and writing “I love you” on her hand with his own blood.

She was enchanted and dazzled

“I pulled up my sleeve and he wrote ‘I love you’. I was shocked. I thought ‘God, that’s blood’, but I thought it was cute and funny at the same time“, Jill said. At the moment of their acquaintance, he already had a wife and five children, while in addition to his legal wife he had the right to 11 additional wives ‘for pleasure’, while Jill became one of them. Adnan Khashoggi was a Saudi businessman, an arms dealer and a man who had an incredible talent for conquest and charm that Jill fell for as a young and naive girl.

“I realized that I have never met such an intelligent, eloquent and funny man like Adnan, a 44-year-old father of five children. Yes, he was incredibly rich, but he also had a quiet strength. I slowly fell for his charm“, Jill revealed. The rich sheik showered her with attention and expensive outings, taking her on romantic trips around the world. Jill soon fell in love with him, and without a second thought accepted his offer to be one of his 11 wives.

And then all hell broke loose

“At that moment I became a member of Adnan’s harem, I took turns with other women to have relations with the man I love“, she wrote in her memoirs. Before they entered into such a relationship, the sheikh offered her a five-year contract that guarantees that he will have rights to her and that she will be at his service whenever he wants.

“I want to take care of you and I want to sign a five-year contract with you. I will provide you with everything you want, and you will be at my service 24 hours a day,” she described his words. Over time, Jill felt a greater love for Adnan, who relentlessly flirted with other women.

“As the months passed, I just wanted to be with Adnan and didn’t think about the details. He was my boyfriend. Even when there were other women there, I didn’t know which women were for pleasure, who were occasional lovers or friends with whom he flirted. There were no close human relationships between us women,” Jill explained.

“We used cocaine recreationallyn. We would lock ourselves in a room for days, make love, eat, and our personal chef would bring us food,” she said. Over time, Jill became more and more jealous and couldn’t stand that lifestyle, and then she decided to put everything on the line. point.

(WORLD/Style)