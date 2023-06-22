Home » Joe Biden defends the words about Xi Jinping: no consequences
World

Joe Biden defends the words about Xi Jinping: no consequences

by admin
Joe Biden defends the words about Xi Jinping: no consequences

Joe Biden does not believe that the words he spoke about Xi Jinping, whom he called “a dictator”, will have consequences for the thaw efforts between China and the United States. “The answer to his question is no,” said the American president, answering a question on the matter during the press conference with Narendra Modi. Biden then tried to minimize what he called a “hysteria” regarding relations with China: “we had an incident that created confusion – he said referring to the story of the spy balloon – but Secretary Blinken had a great visit China, I expect to meet with President Xi in the future.” “I don’t think they had any real consequences,” Biden concluded.

Read also: The pact to stem China: here are 8 nuclear-powered submarines

Then the US president described the content of the summit with Modi. “The prime minister and I had a good discussion on democratic values, this is the nature of our relations. We are direct and we respect each other because our countries are both democracies.” So Joe Biden replied, during the press conference at the White House with Narendra Modi, to those who are recalling the concerns about the discrimination of religious minorities and the repression of dissent in India. “There are common democratic characteristics in our countries and in our peoples, our diversity, our culture, tolerance”, he added, underlining that these values ​​are “in America’s DNA and I believe in India’s”.

See also  Antonio Panzeri and Maria Colleoni, all the affairs of the investigation: the house to buy in Cervinia, the 9 thousand euro holidays and the credit card in the name of "the Giant"

You may also like

John Waddington (The Pop Group) Passes Away at...

The people in the missing submarine died

Biden welcomes Modi and aims for a US-India...

International Human Rights Forum in Beijing: a step...

Douglas Costa and his girlfriend die of a...

From social networks to the ring: the duel...

Bizarrap publishes its session #56 with Rauw Alejandro

Who made up the crew of the submarine...

former nfl player found dead | Sport

Live Palermo, everything is ready at Renzo Barbera...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy