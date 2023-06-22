a look at the Church’s aid to refugees

There are currently 35.3 million refugees and displaced persons in the world, according to theUnited Nations Refugee Agency. Every year, the United Nations designates 20 June as World Refugee Day to honor those who have the courage to flee their country of origin due to conflict or persecution. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints works to provide support to displaced individuals and families by partnering with other global organizations involved in these relief efforts.

The Church of Jesus Christ urges its members to assist refugees and displaced persons forced from their homes. In 2021, in an update to the General manualthe Church said, “As part of their responsibility to care for those in need, Church members offer their time, talents, and fellowship to welcome displaced persons and refugees as members of their communities.”

Over the past year, conflicts have prompted many people to seek refuge in different parts of Europe from the dangers that persist in their countries and communities of origin. In 2022, through 174 intervention projects for refugees and refugees, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members around the world have provided resources for these individuals and families who hope for a better future. In Europe, the Church has served at the forefront of this initiative, helping displaced persons and refugees regardless of culture, race, or religion.

Providing help across Europe

As a result of military actions in Ukraine, European countries received the largest influx of refugees and displaced persons since the Second World War. In response to this crisis, the Church has donated over 15.6 million Euros (16.8 million USD) to help Ukrainian refugees and refugees, and donated over 900 tons of food and supplies for Ukrainians in need. In addition to providing for their physical well-being, the Church has organized gods weekly online seminars and meetings to help struggling Ukrainians deal with their experiences. The work of the Church in Ukraine has been described in detail in this article (in English) available in the Church’s Global Newsroom.

Other recent humanitarian projects of the Church of Jesus Christ in Poland, Spain, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Croatia and Georgia offer help to refugees and refugees from Ukraine and other countries. In 2022 the Church partnered with 294 organizations from all over Europe to support humanitarian projects. Thanks to this, thousands of individuals and families have found relief and comfort in difficult circumstances.

Initiatives in Italy

In Italy, the Church has carried out several projects for refugees and refugees, working with food banks, refugee centers, musicians, civil authorities, and housing developments to provide help and comfort to refugees and refugees.

Peace and Monday Ehigiamusoe, former refugees, fled their country in Africa seeking refuge in Rome, Italy. During their journey on a boat, the group of refugees encountered severe storms which resulted in the drowning of many of them. Peace and Monday lost what few possessions they had, but survived the adverse conditions and arrived safely in Italy. They met volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through their local refugee network and received resources to settle in their new country.

The Church helped Monday get an education and find stable employment. Now Peace and Monday are constantly serving their local community by helping other refugees and people in need. Faith has played an important role in motivating the Ehigiamusoe family to seek a better life, and the Church has provided support for both their physical and spiritual well-being.

