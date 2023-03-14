Home World Joe Biden has signed an executive order to tighten the rules on the sale and possession of guns in the United States
US President Joe Biden he signed an executive order that includes measures to make some rules already in force to limit the sale and possession of guns in the country more effective and stringent, many of which are required by a 2022 law. Biden signed the executive order on Tuesday, the day of his visit to Monterey Park, California, where in January eleven people were killed, and nine injured, in a shooting that took place in a club on one of the main streets of the city.

The executive order provides for greater rigor in the application of the laws in force and greater vigilance to prevent weapons or ammunition from being lost or stolen and, above all, requires that there be greater controls on the execution of the so-called background checksbackground checks and identity checks on gun buyers.

Come he wrote il New York Timeshowever, “the executive order represents above all an effort to ensure that federal agencies implement the laws of the past year”, as well as to keep attention high on the fact that, although Biden has repeatedly insisted on the need of much stricter rules – for example on the total ban on the sale of “assault weapons” – its autonomy in the matter is limited.

