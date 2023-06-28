Join hands with young people to build the future and open a new chapter for Hong Kong-Chinanews.com

China News Agency, Hong Kong, June 28, title: Join hands with youth to build the future and open a new chapter for Hong Kong——Interview with Mai Meijuan, Director of the Youth Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government

China News Agency reporter Liu Dawei

On the 12th floor of the Government Headquarters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, there is the Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Special Administrative Region Government (hereinafter referred to as the “Ministry and Youth Affairs Bureau”). Different from the serious style of other policy bureaus, once you enter the Democratic Youth Bureau, you can feel the youthful atmosphere here. In the meeting room, a painting depicting the vision of young people for a better life hangs on the wall. In the middle of the picture are ten big characters “Youth build the future of Hong Kong and open a new chapter”. In this unique conference room, Mai Meijuan, director of the Youth Affairs Bureau, accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from China News Agency.

Mai Meijuan, Director of the Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, recently accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from China News Agency.Photo by China News Agency reporter Chen Yongnuo

On June 15, 2022, the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passed a resolution on the restructuring of the SAR government structure. The restructured structure will take effect when the new SAR government takes office. According to the reorganization plan, the number of policy bureaus of the SAR government will increase from 13 to 15. Among them, the original Home Affairs Bureau was reorganized into the current Democratic Youth Bureau.

“Youth” is specially added to the name of the Civil Youth Bureau, which shows that the SAR government attaches great importance to youth work.” Mai Meijuan said. As a youth ambassador, she used her own experience as an example: “In the process of growing up, many people gave me opportunities, so after I took office, I also hope that young people in Hong Kong can get the same opportunities. The work of the Youth Bureau, It’s about building an environment that is conducive to the development of youth so that they can realize their dreams.”

Less than half a year after its establishment, the Gerakan Youth Bureau launched the “Youth Development Blueprint” on December 20, 2022, to help young people solve practical difficulties in schooling, employment, entrepreneurship, and home ownership. In the first phase of the blueprint, more than 160 specific actions and measures to support youth development are put forward to assist the development of Hong Kong youth aged 12 to 39.

Talking about the implementation of relevant measures, Mai Meijuan said: At present, the Civil Youth Bureau has launched a series of programs to support young people’s entrepreneurship, internships and outings, and related programs are being followed up. The DYB will also launch an application for Hong Kong youth, in which information, activities or policy support for youth development will be released. In addition, the Gerakan Youth Bureau is also organizing the establishment of a youth network, inviting all young people who have participated in sponsored exchange or internship activities to join, with a view to maintaining contact with them and establishing long-term relationships.

“The 160 specific actions in the blueprint cover different stages of young people’s growth. We hope to help them inspire their thinking and find development opportunities through these measures.” Mai Meijuan said.

In Mai Meijuan’s view, one of the current youth concerns is development, and the other is living space. Especially young people who have just graduated pay more attention to the latter. To this end, in the first policy address of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lee Ka-chao, he proposed to expand the “Youth Hostel Program” to increase the supply of youth hostels through different means, including subsidizing non-governmental organizations to rent suitable hotels and hotels and convert the rooms into youth hostels.

Mai Meijuan introduced that with the support of the SAR government, there are currently four “youth dormitories” in Hong Kong, all of which are operated by non-governmental organizations. Among them, half are built on unused land, and the other half are rented and reconstructed suitable hotels and hotels. Young people who live in the “Youth Hostel” need to participate in community service and give back to the society. Mai Meijuan believes that this move can make Hong Kong youths have a more sense of ownership, understand the society and equip themselves through social services, so that they are more capable of coping with future challenges.

“In fact, young people in Hong Kong are very outstanding. Hong Kong is an international metropolis that can absorb the advantages of different regions. Growing up here, young people can not only understand the development of the country, but also connect with the world, go to different countries and cities to communicate and increase their knowledge. Mai Meijuan said, “The future work of the Youth Bureau is to launch more development plans suitable for young people, to help them broaden their horizons and realize their dreams.” (End)