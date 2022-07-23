Securities Times e company news, the joint prevention and control mechanism science and technology group vaccine research and development special class from December 26, 2021, the World Health Organization listed the Omicron variant as a variant strain of concern, that is, it organized experts to study and judge, Start deploying R&D work. At present, a number of technical routes have carried out the research and development of monovalent and multivalent Omicron variant vaccines. The rapidly progressing monovalent Omicron variant inactivated vaccine has been approved for clinical trials, and clinical trials are being carried out in Zhejiang, Hunan, Hong Kong and other places. The rapidly progressing quadrivalent recombinant protein vaccine has been approved for Phase III clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates, and related research has been started. (CCTV News)