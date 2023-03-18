Novara, 18 March 2023 – He was found lifeless in an apartment in Novara the journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio, well-known signature of the sports reports in Brianza. He had been dead for at least seven months, but while in Monza and its surroundings friends who hadn’t seen him for some time launched appeals via Facebook to try to get news of it, in Piedmont, where he had been living for some time, no one had noticed.

Trivulzio, after all, was a master at covering up his tracks. He was considered the king of the Monza racetrack, of which he was the historical memory, but he never wrote only about engines. He collaborated with our newspaper and with La Notte, L’Espresso, the Ansa agency, to then land at Esagono, the local weekly for which he also signed difficult investigations on the ‘Ndrangheta. Note his burning inquiry but supported by painstaking investigative work on the Magic Movie by Muggiò.

However, his realm was above all the Autodrome: Trivulzio had also been a pilot. Jackie Stewart, one of the motoring legends of all time, called him “my friend”.

He, “Pat” for friends, an independent and often uncomfortable journalist, he was 83 years old and living in retirement, between economic difficulties and loneliness due to its extreme and coherent character right up to the end. When it was found in an apartment on Corso Trieste, in the Sant’Agabio district in Novara, the body was now mummified. Arrived at the finish line probably due to natural causes, but with a silencer.