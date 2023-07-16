Journalists “forced” Alcaraz to praise Federer | Sport

Karlos Alkaraz once again showed how much he respects Novak Djokovic.

Izvor: Wimbledon/Screenshot

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is meeting today with Karlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon final (from 3 p.m. on the Central Court), and despite “spy scandal” that we saw during the tournament – two tennis players and how they respect each other. Novak started praising Karlitos a long time ago and he emphasized that he has a great career ahead of him, while on the other hand, the young tennis player from Murcia always spoke in a nice way about Djokovic.

Nevertheless, his idol is Rafael Nadal, a countryman whose successes he grew up with, and although he often said in interviews that “Djokovic and Federer are also his idols”, journalists tried to put “words in Carlitos’ mouth” after reaching the final . As if they wanted to hear something from the retired Wimbledon legend, Alcaraz continued to praise Djokovic.



See description

Journalists “forced” Alcaraz to praise Federer! He shrugged, then explained to everyone: Nole was destroying both Roger and Rafa!

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 8 1 / 8 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Sportklub/ScreenshotBr. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Sportklub/ScreenshotNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Sportklub/ScreenshotNo. picture: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Sportklub/ScreenshotNo. picture: 8 7 / 8 Source: Sportklub/ScreenshotNo. image: 8 8 / 8

“We all know you grew up idolizing Roger…”, was the beginning of the question for Karlitos, and then he got an unexpected continuation: “What does Novak Djokovic represent to you? What do you admire about him”. After these words, Carlitos fell silent for a while, shrugged his shoulders and decided not to correct the journalist on the topic of idols, and then spoke very politely about Djokovic, against whom he has only played twice in his career.

“Well… I grew up watching Novak, too. I mean, he was beating big players like Roger and Rafa when he was young. Looking at him now, everything he’s been through is unbelievable. Like I’ve said, Novak has no weaknesses. He’s an incredibly complete tennis player, a complete guy. He doesn’t do anything wrong on the court. He’s a beast physically. He’s a beast mentally. Everything about him is absolutely incredible. I think it’s a mix of everything about him that I admire the most at Novak’s Karlos Alkaraz, currently the best tennis player in the world, said very nicely.

Let’s remind Novak Djokovic plays his 35th Grand Slam final, while Carlos Alcaraz is second, since he won the US Open last year. It is also worth noting that Nole is playing for his fifth consecutive Grand Slam at Wimbledon, i.e. the eighth in his career, which would equal the records set by Roger Federer.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:12 Novak Reaction wipes away a tear Source: RTS/screenshot

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

