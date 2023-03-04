Maša Memedović is very active on social networks, and with every post she causes an avalanche of compliments.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/masamemedovc/screenshot

Jovan Memedović enjoys great popularity in the public world and in the media, and he never liked to excessively share and expose his private life to the public.

So we never had the chance to see our daughter Masha, who grew up to be a real beauty. The presenter respects her decision not to expose herself publicly, and she has inherited many interests and talents from him. Maša Memedović she is a very hardworking and ambitious girl, and she recently delighted everyone when she decided to spend the summer picking raspberries.

Maša is active on social networks and often shares pictures and videos with her followers on Instagram where she reveals details from her private life. Recently, she also boasted about the styling for which she spent only 1,000 dinars, and then she received a number of compliments, since many famous children often boast about luxury.

See what Maša looks like:

