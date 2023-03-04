Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet finished third in the pursuit of the World Cup stage in Nove Mesto. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

The French women tickled the Norwegians until the end but they had to give up. Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet and Julia Simon finished on Saturday March 4, respectively 3e et 4e of the continuation of the World Cup stage in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

The big winner is called Marte Olsbu Roeiseland who beat her Norwegian compatriot Ingrid Tandrevold. The same podium as in the sprint yesterday. The two Norwegians made the difference on skis while the French had achieved a 20 out of 20 in shooting.

Read also: Biathlon: crowned pursuit world champion, Julia Simon confirms her new status

In Oberhof in February, Julia Simon had won the world pursuit title and two bronze medals – one in the individual mass start and one in the mixed team. During the relay of the world championships, her compatriot Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet was also rewarded along with Emilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon-Maillet.

Julia Simon increases her lead at the top of the general classification

In the absence of her main rival for the big crystal globe, Sweden’s Elvira Oeberg, Simon is still doing a great job to confirm her first place in the general classification of the World Cup. She largely keeps her yellow bib, with 158 points ahead of her runner-up – a victory earns 90 points.

Read also: Biathlon: Julia Simon wins bronze during the mass start

Earlier, on the men’s side, Johannes Boe of Norway won the pursuit, equaling his record of individual wins in a season (16), set in 2018-2019. Starting in first position after his victory in the sprint on Thursday, Boe overtook his older brother Tarjei and Sweden’s Martin Ponsiluoma.

Johannes Boe once again won in the pursuit of the World Cup stage in Nove Mesto. MICHAL CIZEK / AFP

After a clear round with his two shots lying down, Johannes Boe made an error on each of his two shots standing up. Without consequence for the 29-year-old Norwegian, imperial since the start of the season, both in the World Cup and at the Oberhof Worlds in February (three individual titles, seven medals in total).

Tested positive for Covid, the Norwegian Sturla Laegreid, 2nd in the general classification of the World Cup, and Quentin Fillon Maillet, now 7th, were absent from this race.