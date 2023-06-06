Jovan Memedović’s daughter is getting married, what does her son-in-law look like | Entertainment

Maša Memedović, the daughter of host Jovan Memedović, will soon stop at the “crazy stone”.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/masamemedovc/screenshot

Jovan Memedović enjoys great popularity in the public world and in the media, and he never liked to excessively share and expose his private life to the public.

So we never had the chance to see him with his daughter Masha, who grew up to be a real beauty. The host respects her decision not to expose herself publicly, and she has inherited many interests and talents from him. Maša Memedović is a very hardworking and ambitious girl, and recently she made everyone happy when she announced that she was getting married!

She will soon say the fateful “yes” to her chosen one, film director and screenwriter Bogosav Apostolović, and for that most beautiful day she is already choosing a wedding dress, which she showed on her Instagram account. Lepa Maša and her future husband got engaged last year in September in Rhodes.

Check them out:

