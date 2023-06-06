Home » Jovan Memedović’s daughter is getting married, what does her son-in-law look like | Entertainment
World

Jovan Memedović’s daughter is getting married, what does her son-in-law look like | Entertainment

by admin
Jovan Memedović’s daughter is getting married, what does her son-in-law look like | Entertainment

Maša Memedović, the daughter of host Jovan Memedović, will soon stop at the “crazy stone”.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/masamemedovc/screenshot

Jovan Memedović enjoys great popularity in the public world and in the media, and he never liked to excessively share and expose his private life to the public.

So we never had the chance to see him with his daughter Masha, who grew up to be a real beauty. The host respects her decision not to expose herself publicly, and she has inherited many interests and talents from him. Maša Memedović is a very hardworking and ambitious girl, and recently she made everyone happy when she announced that she was getting married!

She will soon say the fateful “yes” to her chosen one, film director and screenwriter Bogosav Apostolović, and for that most beautiful day she is already choosing a wedding dress, which she showed on her Instagram account. Lepa Maša and her future husband got engaged last year in September in Rhodes.

Check them out:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Between Moscow and Beijing friendship with limits and...

“Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”:...

the images of the uncontrolled water flowing out...

Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner against Moscow, the...

A major dam in southern Ukraine has been...

Daily horoscope for June 6 | Fun

Sham Shui Po female murder case | An...

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Kiev claims advance...

He dies by suicide after a group sexual...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow, Nova Kakhovka dam partially...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy