Jovana Jeremić revealed on Kurir television that she will soon try herself as a songwriter

Source: Kurir televezija / printscreen

Host Jovana Jeremić was a guest on Kurir TV, where she revealed to host Ivan Gajić that in the future she will write songs for popular artists. Jovana looked back at Marina Tucaković and said:

“I think that our public was deprived a lot after the death of Marina Tucaković. I am someone who likes to write very much. When I find my own peace and space where I can live, I will start writing songs for singers. Because I am a Scorpio in my horoscope, as is Marina Tucaković. She loved me as much as I loved her. I think I am capable when I have the inspiration to write a good song”.

In the same show, Jovana also revealed to whom she will sell, or rather gift, the first song she writes: “My biggest inspiration is Aleksandra Prijović. I will tell you exclusively, my first song that I will write will be dedicated to her and I will dedicate that song to her. She doesn’t know that, because I just woke up one morning and thought about her as much as the fighter and what she managed all by herself. I have followed her since the Zvezda Granda competition. I knew she was going to have a huge career.”



