Jovanotti, bike accident: fractured collarbone and femur

“It hurts badly, I have to have surgery.” Santo Domingo bitter for Young peoplevictim of a bad bike accident. The singer, on vacation with his wife, was touring sugar cane plantations when he fell and broke his collarbone and femur in three places. He broke the news to his fans himselfposting two videos on TikTok, where he explains that he will have to be operated on.

In the images posted on TikTok Jovanotti appears on a hospital bed. “I broke my collarbone and my femur in three places”, says the singer, “it hurts terribly, it hurts like hell. But I found an orthopedic here in Santo Domingo and tomorrow, maybe, they’ll operate on me, they’ll have to put in a titanium nail “.

And he continues: “I called Fabrizio Borra, my man in Romagna, he saw the X-rays and said: ‘Here he needs to be operated on’. It’s a rather common operation, it can be recovered, it will take some time. I’m here, I’m alive. I’m fine, they gave me a painkiller. And then I start moving again. Fabrizio told me that the sooner we get back on the move and the sooner he heals, but first of all we have to do the operation.”

Again: “I was doing a beautiful tour of splendid places in the middle of sugar cane plantations”, explained the singer, “among other things I must say that the Dominicans helped me with great care, even a lady took me a coconut to drink some coconut water. They saw me and called an ambulance immediately.”