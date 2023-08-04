Jovo Maksić on the film The Storm | Entertainment

Actor Jovo Maksić got the main role in the movie “Storm”, and before the premiere he revealed that he himself was part of the persecution of Serbs.

The film “Storm” directed by Miloš Radunović had its television premiere on two televisions, today, August 4, at 21:15 on RTS1 and at 22:00 on Superstar TV.

After the great response in the cinemas where the film about the terrible persecution and suffering of the Serbs had already had its premiere, the government showed great interest in broadcasting it on the “small screens”. Notable roles in this production are played by Zlatan Vidović, Ivan Vujić, Milica Stanković, Davor Janjić, Ljubiša Milišić, Marija Pikić, Jakov Jevtović, Vahid Džanković, Marko Baćović and many others, while the main character of soldier Ilija is an actor. Jovo Maksic.

The main actor, Jovo Maksić, plays a small man, soldier Ilija, who is trying to save his family, and few people know that the actor himself was part of the refugee column 28 years ago. The audience will not see his story in this production, but he spoke to the media on this topic.

“I was part of that historical moment, so it’s clear that I can’t be objective. I also had a great responsibility towards all those people. Unfortunately, the director of the film is right, we have become statistics. We entered into all this with the idea that something he never repeats to anyone, but look, these scenes are everywhere you turn today. The whole world is full of refugees. If the label, some of the markers were removed, this movie could take place anywhere. These are bad times , war is the evil in which the common man suffers the most. ‘Storm’ is, in a way, an ode to that common man, who continues to suffer in some new wars,” he said.



When asked if he had a dilemma about this role, he answered honestly:

“Before every role, I have this dilemma. It is much more important that the director believes in his actor than the actor in himself. Somehow then you yourself get the wind at your back and believe that you can do it. I do this job and I want to take on every new challenge. Of course, I’m aware that I can’t play Hercules, but I can play this little man.”

“Why did you avoid mentioning Franjo Tuđman and Milošević in the film?”was the next question for the actor.

“On purpose. I admire Živojin Mišić, who said: ‘There is no war that a Serbian peasant cannot win, but no peace that a Serbian politician cannot lose.’ It’s been like that for ages and ages and I’ve come to terms with it.”

He watched the movie on the cinema screen in tears.

“My memories came back to the filming itself and the entire crew, who worked on the film with superhuman strength and great faith. Unfortunately, two members of the crew did not make it to the premiere, and that is perhaps what saddens me the most. There is the accident in which our stage prop designer Mili and the sudden death of my colleague Davor Janjić, who performed an extraordinary role, which, unfortunately, will be his last,” he said, then pointed out that he would like something important to be accomplished and changed:

“To awaken some kind of empathy and that such evil never happens to us again. I know, it’s a utopia. However, if we change one person, we change the whole world.”

