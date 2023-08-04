Home » Lazio: the arrival of Kamada is official, he will have the number 6 shirt – Football
Sports

Lazio: the arrival of Kamada is official, he will have the number 6 shirt – Football

by admin
Lazio: the arrival of Kamada is official, he will have the number 6 shirt – Football

Now it’s official: Daichi Kamada is a Lazio player. The Japanese midfielder, who arrived in the capital as a free agent after four years at Eintracht Frankfurt, has signed a contract that will bind him to the Biancoceleste club.


This is the press release on the Lazio website: “Daichi Kamada is a new player for SS Lazio. Once the bureaucratic procedures for issuing an entry visa to Italy have been completed, the player will join the group directed by coach Sarri”. The Japanese will wear the number 6 shirt, as seen in the photo (published on Twitter) which shows him smiling next to Lazio president Claudio Lotito. Kamada is the second reinforcement of the Lazio summer market, after Valentin Castellanos.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Fernando Diniz Appointed as Interim Coach for Brazilian National Team, Begins Preparations for 2026

You may also like

Crisis at the DFB: days of twilight

Feyenoord vs PSV LIVE: Santiago Giménez’s Potential Move...

beat New Zealand in the team pursuit –...

A trend sport is conquering urban Switzerland

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Shohei Ohtani running away with 2023 AL MVP,...

Football, second division: zero points, zero goals –...

Spain-Venezuela, basketball World Cup preparation match live and...

Wu Yanni’s Personal Best and Love for Hurdles...

Hertha BSC conceded a late equalizer against Wiesbaden

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy