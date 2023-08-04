Lazio: the arrival of Kamada is official, he will have the number 6 shirt – Football

Now it’s official: Daichi Kamada is a Lazio player. The Japanese midfielder, who arrived in the capital as a free agent after four years at Eintracht Frankfurt, has signed a contract that will bind him to the Biancoceleste club.





This is the press release on the Lazio website: “Daichi Kamada is a new player for SS Lazio. Once the bureaucratic procedures for issuing an entry visa to Italy have been completed, the player will join the group directed by coach Sarri”. The Japanese will wear the number 6 shirt, as seen in the photo (published on Twitter) which shows him smiling next to Lazio president Claudio Lotito. Kamada is the second reinforcement of the Lazio summer market, after Valentin Castellanos.



