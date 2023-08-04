Road restrictions begin today on bridges in the Villavicencio – Paratebueno section

The Vial del Oriente – Covioriente Road Concessionaire informs that between next Friday, August 4 and Monday, August 14, mobility restrictions will be introduced to carry out load tests on 6 bridges located in the Villavicencio – Paratebueno section, functional units 1 and 2 of the road project.



The activities will be carried out on 4 pedestrian and 2 vehicular bridges, during which time the passage of users through the structures will be restricted. This will be the work schedule:

For the development of the tests, the Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be restored to normal at the end.

Source: Covioriente

