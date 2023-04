Juan Carlos, the king emeritus father of Felipe VI of Spain, would have a secret daughter named Alejandra Rojas, born of a relationship with an aristocrat. He writes it The confidential, ensuring that this fourth paternity of the former sovereign has long been known in aristocratic circles but also in the family and entourage of the Palacio de la Zarzuela. However, Juan Carlos denies: “It’s not true that I have a daughter” named Alejandra, he said when contacted by The world.