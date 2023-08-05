Judge Orders Release of Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez with Restrictions

Judge Orders Nicolas Petro and Day Vasquez to be Released with Restrictions

After a week of being held at the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, Judge 74 of the control of guarantees in Bogotá has ordered the release of Nicolas Petro and Day Vasquez. This comes after determining that the arguments presented by the Prosecutor’s Office for their house arrest were weak. However, the judge has imposed certain restrictions on both defendants.

The case revolves around allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering. It is believed that Nicolas Petro received a sum of money last year without any justification, which allegedly helped him increase his assets by 1,053 million pesos. Day Vasquez, on the other hand, is being prosecuted for money laundering and violation of personal data.

The prosecutor had requested the house arrest for Nicolas Petro and non-custodial measures for Day Vasquez. However, the judge agreed with the prosecutor’s request for Day Vasquez, but not for Nicolas Petro. Instead, the judge released him with restrictions. Both defendants are now prohibited from leaving the country, attending political events, or interacting with anyone mentioned in the scandal.

During the hearing, Nicolas Petro’s lawyer revealed some concerning incidents. A person attempted to access the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office claiming to be Nicolas Petro’s trusted representative. It was later discovered that this person was impersonating the lawyer. Additionally, Nicolas Petro’s lawyer expressed concerns about his client’s safety, stating that they are being viewed with resentment by the Executive, without specifying any particular official or department.

In a separate development, politician Máximo Noriega, one of the individuals involved in the scandal, has sent a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office. In the letter, Noriega waives his right to remain silent and offers to voluntarily undergo interrogation. He clarifies that there is no need for a search warrant or arrest warrant against him as he is willing to cooperate with the authorities.

The lawyers for Nicolas Petro and Day Vasquez are now processing their release following the judge’s decision.

Overall, the case continues to generate political and legal implications, as it involves allegations of corruption and financial wrongdoing. The released defendants will now have to navigate the legal process under the imposed restrictions.

