Judge Rosario Aitala is wanted in Russia for issuing an arrest warrant for Putin

FLY. The name of the Italian judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Rosario Salvatore Aitala, who issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has been included in the list of wanted persons of the Russian Interior Ministry. “Rosario Salvatore Aitala is wanted under an article of the penal code”, reads the database, without specifying the charges against him, as reported by the agency Tass.

In May, the Russian Investigative Committee filed charges against the judge under articles of the Russian Criminal Code which include “conspiracy to attack an official of a foreign government, who holds the status of an internationally protected person, with the aim of forcing international relations”. On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on charges of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

On 20 March, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges, deeming their actions knowingly unlawful as they had no reason to hold the president and the commissioner criminally responsible.

