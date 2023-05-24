Júlia Colom, critic of her album Miramar (2023)

In this era in which technology reigns and the most frequent question is to know what will happen to artificial intelligence and when it will replace some jobs, tasks and functions, it is shocking that there are so many young people who are committed to going to the root of things with tradition as the spearhead.

The list would be endless. From Anna Ferrer, Sofia Comas, Joana Dark to other artists with a greater trace of modernity such as Queralt Lahoz and María José Llergo who, based on flamenco and combining it with the most rabid present, are also curious to discover where the sounds with which they come from who work and how to reach them. We could even affirm that something similar occurs in the cinema, with works such as the phenomenon of “Alcarras” or others like “Suro”, “20,000 species of bees” o “Lemon bread with poppy seeds”.

In all that universe fits Julia Columbus. In fact, I would say that it opens a new window and, if nothing fails, the Majorcan will stand out on her own merits within this new wave of artists. you just have to listen “Miramar” to see how he combines his own harvest and that of others, with pieces that are part of the Mallorcan rural past (“Que m’abrasaba”, “Tonada de segar” and “Tonada de collir figues”) with others that are not.