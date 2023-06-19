Justin Broadrick (Jesu, Godflesh) reinvents Interpol’s “Toni”

the new york gang Interpol continue with your project “Interpolations”a series of collaborations with various artists creating their own versions of the group’s latest album, “The Other Side Of Make-Believe”. This album, released in 2022, was highly acclaimed and considered one of his best, due to his confidence and daring. The tracks already published from “Interpolations” count on McCraven can handle it (“Big Shot City”) y Jeff Parker (“Passenger”), with contributions from Daniel Avery y Water From Your Eyes on the way.

This new remix is the version of They are from the song “Toni”. Justin Broadrickguitar and voice of They are and leader of Godfleshexpresses the challenge that this collaboration entailed, since Interpol is a band with a very solid discography and a defined identity. He explains that he persevered in this project and managed to reach a result with which both he and Interpol they were satisfied. This song mixes the seal Interpol with the slowness and melancholy that defines They are.

Besides, Interpol will pass through Spain on July 28, in the Low Festival from Benidorm.

