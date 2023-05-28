juventus is not going to the champions league | Sports

After 11 consecutive seasons in the strongest European competition, the Bianco-Neri will not be part of the Champions League.

After 11 consecutive seasons, Juventus will not play in the Champions League!

The Bianco-neri needed a win in the penultimate round, in a direct duel against Milan in front of the home crowd, in order to save their hope for a place in the elite before the decisive 90 minutes, and then in the photo-finish they overtook tonight’s rival and took the desired fourth place.

However, with the twelfth goal of the season by French veteran Olivier Giroud, the Rossoneri managed to get all three points, so we found out before the end of the season which four teams will represent Italy next season in the Champions League:

JUVENTUS – MILAN 0:1 (0:1)

Tonight, Stefano Pioli’s team joined Napoli, Inter and Lazio, and in that chosen company, on the last day of May, Roma could also be found, if in the Europa League final scheduled for May 31defeat the “king” of this competition, Sevilla.

During the season, Juventus was deprived of 15 points due to financial fraud, and at one point it “slipped” out of the positions that lead to the European elite at the end of the season.

It seemed later that they would still be part of the European cream after their points were temporarily returned after an appeal, however the “cold shower” followed the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal, which stripped the “Old Lady” of ten points in a new procedure.

Thus, as we said in the first sentence, Juventus fans will not have the opportunity to watch matches against the best European teams for the first time after 11 consecutive seasons. And maybe he won’t watch his club in any Euro-competition, if at all the truth of the Italian media announcements…

Olivier Giroud made sure that Juventus did not play in the next season’s Champions League, who checked Wojciech Šcešny five minutes before the break.

Davide Calabria crossed from the right, and the French veteran in the penalty area overcame the keeper, Federico Gatti, and headed the ball into the net.

Watch the moment of decision:

