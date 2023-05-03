Juventus-Lecce, the official formation of Allegri

After tie away against the Bolognathe Juve is expected from the home match against Lecce Of Baronswho in the conference on the eve recalled his period in black and white. For the match against the Giallorossi, Allegri finds himself again Of Mariawhich as announced by the technician, has disposed of the discomfort in his ankle that had caused him jump the match against Thiago Motta’s team. From the other indications given by Max in the conference, Alex Sandro and Rabiot should have a turn of rest. These are the probable choices (module 3-5-1-1).

Szczesny in goal and Bremer from 1′

SZCZESNY: Between the posts it’s up to the Pole, author of some decisive saves also in the match against Bologna.

BREMER: The Brazilian defender, on the bench with Bologna, has recovered and is ready to return from the first minute.

BONUCCI: He seems destined to return from the 1st minute after being in charge of the Coppa Italia and being on the bench in Bologna.

DANILO: The Brazilian returns to preside over the centre-left of the three-man defence.