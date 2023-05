According to the EIA’s weekly data on US oil reserves, US crude inventories fell by 1.28 million barrels in the week ending April 28, versus -0.5 million barrels expected by the Bloomberg consensus.

Gasoline inventories increased by 1.7 million barrels, versus an expected decline of 0.9 million, while distillate inventories decreased by 1.2 million barrels, versus an expected decrease of 0.9 million barrels.