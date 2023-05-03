I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (COMPASS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health , and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a phase dedicated to changing the way mental health conditions are treated, said the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a Code of Current Procedures Terminology (CPT®) III for psychedelic therapies. Full details of the code are expected to be released by the AMA in July 2023, and the code will take effect when it is published on January 1, 2024. Once effective, the CPT code will provide physicians and other qualified healthcare professionals with a means to codify and seek reimbursement for the provision of psychedelic therapies.

The application for the new CPT III code was the result of a collaboration between MAPS PBC and COMPASS Pathways to facilitate reimbursement and ultimately access to psychedelic therapies in the United States, if approved by the Food Drug Administration (FDA) American. Both companies are working to develop and, subject to FDA approval, commercialize psychedelics as part of a new treatment paradigm for people with mental health issues. COMPASS Pathways is leading a phase 3 programme of COMP360 investigational psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), having already published positive results in the New England Journal of Medicine from its Phase 2b study of COMP360 in TRD, the largest study of its type. MAPS PBC has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating MDMA-assisted therapy as a potential treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), both of which met pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints. This new code could provide a mechanism by which these new treatments developed by COMPASS and MAPS PBC could be reimbursed if approved by the FDA.

“This is a major step forward in enabling broad and equitable access to psychedelic therapies,” said Kabir Nath, CEO, COMPASS Pathways. “This collaboration with MAPS PBC to develop a new CPT code aims to ensure that psychedelic therapies, if approved, can be integrated into healthcare systems, reimbursed by payers and made available to people who need them.”

On March 3, 2023 the AMA has published the Summary of panel actions which included the acceptance of the new CPT III code. The application was titled “Continuous In-Person Monitoring and Intervention During Psychedelic Drug Therapy.” CPT III codes are a set of temporary codes assigned to emerging technologies, services and procedures. They are intended to be used for data collection to substantiate more widespread use or to provide documentation for the FDA approval process.

“Psychedelic-assisted therapies represent a potential new frontier in the treatment of mental health conditions and our top priority is to ensure there is a pathway to integrate them into the healthcare system, if approved by the FDA,” said Amy Emerson, CEO, MAPS PBC. “Strong partnerships like this demonstrate that by working together, we can move closer to our collective goal of helping people currently disadvantaged by existing treatments for mental health conditions.”

(Globe NewsWire del 02/05/2023)