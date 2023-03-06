Juventus suffered a painful defeat against Roma, and the reserve player of the Old Lady left the field in less than a minute

Source: Profimedia

Roma defeated Juventus at Olimpico 1:0 (0:0) and certainly dealt the “Old Lady” a decisive blow in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League next season. The team Jose Mourinho triumphed with a long-range goal by Gianluca Mancini in the 53rd minute and returned to fourth place with 47 points. With 13 rounds to go, they have as many as 12 points more than Juve, who, by all accounts, will have to go to the Europa League next year, in which they are still playing.

The Serbian tandem of Juventus Dušan Vlahović – Filip Kostić was in the starting line-up of the guests, Roma midfielder Nemanja Matić played the entire match and in the end celebrated the big three points in the full Olimpico stadium. The impotence and nervousness of Juventus was vividly demonstrated by the incredible move of reserve player Moise Keen, who entered the game in the 89th minute, and received a red card in the 90th! He first dragged Mancini, and then he kicked him from behind and the referee Fabio Maresca immediately excluded him from the game. Check out the move:

Roma could not redeem herself in a better way embarrassing in the last round – defeat on the road to “Feneras” Cremonese (1:2), who celebrated at the Olympic Games and in the Italian Cup at the beginning of February (1:2). Mourinho succeeded again and his team with extra energy enters the double leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League against Real Sociedad from Thursday.