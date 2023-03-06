Horoscope weekly from 6 to 12 March 2023 second Artemis. Here’s how the positions and movements of celestial bodies relative to the Earth will affect the signs this week Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

ARIES

You have the right to independently decide on the list of the most important tasks for the week, but be careful not to infringe on the rights of loved ones. You may be impulsive and abusive with your words, so try to keep a positive direction and apologize if necessary. A new opportunity is about to arrive, promising an improvement in your financial situation.

VISIT

Most of your time may be spent on communication and projects with business partners. Make sure you have a clear and consistent action plan so you don’t overburden yourself. Arrange a get together with old friends to relax on the weekend.

TWINS

At the beginning of the week, you may receive material assistance or a financial offer. The environment will be supportive and you will notice pleasant changes in your personal life. Listen to the opinions of others and do not refuse to help if asked.

CANCER

The period is good for any undertaking, and your charismatic qualities will be especially effective. However, household chores will take longer than expected. There might be a chance to meet your soul mate. The second half of the week will bring good news and weekends are ideal for shopping.

LEONE

At this time, it is vital that you pay attention to the protection of confidential information, whether it is personal or business information. However, you don’t have to close yourself off completely from the outside world. The period is favorable for resuming dialogue with friends and partners. You may feel inspired to rekindle relationships that have been neglected or broken. Also, Wednesday could bring a pleasant surprise, such as an invitation to an event or good news at work. Keep in mind, however, that not all of the period will be perfect for resolving any conflicts with your loved ones. Avoid broaching sensitive issues or settling things down on Sundays, when emotions may be running high and it may be more difficult to reach an agreement. Instead, take time to think about how to approach such situations constructively and patiently.

VIRGIN

You will need foresight and quick decision making. Relations with superiors will improve, and you may be entrusted with a difficult project. If you are looking for a new job, you may find a suitable option. Romantic life is harmonious, and Saturday promises interesting news. Spend Sunday in nature with your family.

BALANCE

The period is favorable for your career and for solving important issues. Difficulties may arise at work, but do not give up. Listen to the advice of others and dedicate the weekends to rest and trips out of town. Do not exclude the possibility of a surprise from loved ones or a loved one. If you are single, you may get signs of attention from potential partners.

SCORPIO

You will like the opportunities that will arise before you, but try not to show your superiority over others. On Tuesday, you may have to help friends who have had a serious fight. Towards the end of the week, a get-together with friends will help you relax and have fun from the heart, which is exactly what you need. Weekends are favorable for solving family and household issues. You shouldn’t have material worries.

SAGITTARIUS

The period will bring positivity in many matters, but for now, keep your plans and intentions secret if you want to implement them. The middle of the week will be filled with meetings, negotiations and tasks that promise financial returns. On Saturday, try to go out to visit someone or invite him to your place, and you will definitely have pleasant communication.

CAPRICORN

Some Capricorns may get a surprise offer this week, but don’t be too quick to say yes. Events at work will be quite unpredictable, but your efforts will be richly rewarded. Thursday is a good day to start long-term projects. You are able to tackle the most difficult tasks, but try not to tire yourself too much solving other people’s problems. Leave the strength to go about your business.

ACQUARIUM

This period may be ambiguous, so try not to make rash decisions or say things you might regret later. Don’t let your emotions overwhelm you and focus on the more important issues. Rejoice in the success of your loved ones and arrange a family dinner. On Friday, put aside the petty things that irritate you and focus your attention on solving more important problems. Take the weekend off to relax and shop for the appliances you need.

PESCI

Your ability to control emotions and act rationally will help you reach your potential. You may get a lot of interesting job offers, but don’t rush into decisions. In your personal life, listen to your partner’s criticism and draw the right conclusions. You are likely to get a good offer on Saturday.