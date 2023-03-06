We will teach you how to make a hamburger bun and you will absolutely love the result. Super fluffy and delicious, this bread yields super well and will make your homemade burger even tastier.

homemade hamburger bun

Without a doubt, making hamburgers at home is delicious. Around here, we’ve already taught you amazing recipes like this one with flank steak and gorgonzola, which is one of my favorites, or even this super simple one with a lot of seasoning and just as tasty.

But we often resort to ready-made bread. But from now on, you will be excited to make your homemade bread with a simple and delicious recipe.

This hamburger bun is perfect and super fluffy. And best of all, it’s easy to do!

How to make a hamburger bun round

Undoubtedly, the well-rounded hamburger bun is much more presentable, isn’t it? So, I have some tips for you to leave your breads in a very nice shape:

Don’t leave your pasta too hydrated : We love to leave our bread doughs a little more hydrated, as this usually makes them lighter after baking. However, here we need structure in the dough, so your dough needs to be firmer, so it doesn’t spread too much during fermentation and while it’s in the oven;

: We love to leave our bread doughs a little more hydrated, as this usually makes them lighter after baking. However, here we need structure in the dough, so your dough needs to be firmer, so it doesn’t spread too much during fermentation and while it’s in the oven; Weigh your portions : For starters, it’s nice to keep a pattern. That way, they’ll be more or less the same size after proofing and baking. For this, it is essential that you weigh your dough when portioning. To make ours, which were large, we used 90g portions;

: For starters, it’s nice to keep a pattern. That way, they’ll be more or less the same size after proofing and baking. For this, it is essential that you weigh your dough when portioning. To make ours, which were large, we used 90g portions; Give your buns room to rise: For this, leave a large space between one portion and another. Around here, we divide our dough into 2 large trays, to make room for them to grow (both during fermentation and also while baking) without touching each other.

How about adding sesame?

Finishing your bread with sesame seeds is, of course, optional. But it certainly adds a special touch.

But for your seeds to stick well to your dough, it is essential that you pass the yolk over the dough and then add the sesame seeds. If you want to be safe, you can even add a little more egg yolk on top.

But important, to make it more delicate it is essential to mix a little water with your yolk, that way it will be less thick.

This is probably the most important tip I’m going to share around here. This is because, for the bread to have that very thin crust, it is essential that it cooks with steam.

As we usually don’t have a convection oven at home, I’ll teach you 2 simple and accurate tricks:

Spray the oven walls with water before adding your bread. As the oven will be very hot, the water in contact with the surface at a high temperature will form steam;

Place a tray with a lot of ice in the base of the oven, that way, as it melts, it will keep the steam we need.

How to make hamburger bun

Yield: 8 large loaves Hamburger bread Prep Time:

10 minutes Cook Time:

35 minutes Additional Time:

3 hours Total Time:

3 hours 45 minutes Delicious, fluffy and easy to make, this hamburger bun is just perfect. Ingredients 240 ml of warm milk;

1 tablespoon of sugar;

10 g of biological yeast;

500 g of wheat flour;

2 eggs;

60 g of salted butter;

Salt to taste;

Sesame to finish – optional; Instructions Start by mixing the warm milk with the sugar and yeast and let it rest for a few minutes to activate the yeast; Then, preferably in a planetary mixer, mix the other ingredients and beat at speed 2 until you form a smooth, uniform and slightly lighter mass – see notes; Then, let your dough rise for 1 hour or until it doubles in size; After that time, portion your dough by making balls and spreading it on a greased board with butter and a layer of cornmeal. Let rise for another 1 hour or until doubled in size again. After that time, brush your buns with a mixture of egg yolk with a little water and finish with sesame if desired; Take to bake in a very hot oven (preheat for at least 30 min) and bake at an approximate temperature of 200° until it is lightly golden – about 30 min; Let cool well before serving. Notes If you don’t have a planetary mixer, you can prepare your bread by kneading it by hand. For this, it is essential to mix the dough well to activate the gluten and mix all the ingredients well;

For a thin crust bread, check out the tips a few paragraphs above. Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment or post your photo

How to prepare the hamburger like ours?

If the photos that illustrate this content left your mouth watering, know that this burger with crispy chicken and homemade pickles was, without a doubt, one of the best I’ve eaten in recent times.

Click on the links below and check out how to make each item that made up our hamburger:

