Juventus lost to Sassuolo | Sports

Not a single Italian team that had international commitments in the middle of the week was able to celebrate this weekend in the championship.

Izvor: EPA/SERENA CAMPANINI/ANSA

Milan, Napoli and Inter won only two out of a possible nine points on Saturday, and the teams that did not manage to celebrate in the championship this weekend, and performed on the international stage in the middle of the week, were joined by Juventus tonight.

After a minimal triumph against Sporting from Lisbon in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, the “old lady” experienced an away defeat in Serie A. Sassuolo was better than Massimiliano Allegri’s team and achieved a worthy triumph with a goal by Gregoar Defrel in the 64th minute.

There wasn’t much excitement in the first 45 minutes, it seemed that for the first time in history we could see a match without goals when Sassuolo and Juventus play, but the home team continued to play much more engaged and took a well-deserved lead, which would turn out to be a victory.

For a long time, the “green and black” circled around the rival’s penalty area, they took several corners in a row, and then in the mentioned 64th minute, the experienced Frenchman finally found a hole in the defense of the “Bianconeri” and scored to give the home team the lead.

With today’s goal, Defrel became only the fourth Frenchman in Serie A history to score 50 goals. Convincingly, the first on that list is David Trezege with 123 goals, followed by Michel Platini (68) and Cyril Theroux (66).

Young people Nikola Fađoli he made a mistake with that goal, Allegri then decided to take him out of the game, and the youngster who went through all the youth categories of Juventus then broke down in tears on the bench. He was comforted by members of the coaching staff, but the 22-year-old midfielder could not come to terms with his fate.

Juventus did not need today’s defeat. Despite the penalty and the deduction of 15 points, Allegri’s team is still in the fight for a new appearance on the international stage, but after two league defeats in a row, Europe is further away. Filip Kostić and Dušan Vlahović did not play a match to remember, the support of the other players was also missing, so the defeat in Ređo Emilia was inevitable.

Roma, who welcome Udinese, and then Fiorentina, who will play a home match against Atalanta tomorrow at the end of the 30th round, will have the opportunity to improve the situation when it comes to the representatives from Serie A in Europe.

SERIES A – ROUND 30:

Leće – Sampdoria 1:1 (1:0)

/Sisej 31 – Hese 75/

Turin – Salernitana 1:1 (0:1)

/Sanabrija 57 – Vilena 9/

Sassuolo – Juventus 1:0 (0:0)

/Defrel 64/

Rome – Udinese 3:0 (1:0)

/Bove 37, Pelegrini 55, Abraham 90+1/

Played on Saturday:

Bologna – Milan 1:1 (1:1)

/Sansone 1 – Escape 40/

Naples – Verona 0:0

Inter – Monca 0:1 (0:0)

/Kaldirola 78/

Played on Friday:

Spice – Lazio 0:3 (0:1)

/Imobile 35 pen, Felipe Anderson 52, Markos Antonio 89/

Monday:

Fiorentina – Atalanta (20.45)