Juventus, Vlahovic flies to Monaco: scheduled checks for the Serbian at the center of the market

The Serbian went to Bavaria for specialist visits to take stock of his physical condition

08 ago 2023

Dusan Vlahovic he left Turin to fly to Munich, with his arrival in Germany not going unnoticed by the German reporters who immortalized the landing of the Serbian attacker. No market news, it should be specified, because the Juventus striker went to Germany to undergo some scheduled specialist visits to take stock of the situation on his physical condition after last season’s injuries.

The departure for Germany could insinuate some doubts in the minds of fans and insiders, but it was a planned trip for Vlahovic who went to Bavaria for checks related to the groin that knocked him out for some time last season. A specialist visit that the Serbian had already had on his agenda for some time and which, even with market rumors that see him involved, tries to clarify his physical condition.

Meanwhile, on the negotiation front, the rumors about the possible exchange with Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea and on Bayern Munich’s interest in the Juventus class of 2000.

