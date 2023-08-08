Pope Francis Visits Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to Thank Virgin after WYD in Lisbon

On the morning of his return from Lisbon, Pope Francis visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome to pay his respects to the Virgin. The visit to the basilica, a tradition at the beginning and end of each papal trip, allowed the Holy Father to thank the Virgin for his trip to the Portuguese capital, where he attended the World Youth Day (WYD) event with over a million young people from different nations.

Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on August 2 and held various meetings with authorities and religious figures throughout the day. On August 3, he met with university students and later presided over a welcome ceremony at Eduardo VII Park, where he delivered an energizing speech that captivated the crowd. The Pope’s speech, full of depth and closeness, marked a significant moment reminiscent of his historic participation in the Rio 2013 WYD.

The following day, August 4, Pope Francis conducted a profound confession with three young individuals in the “City of Joy.” One of the participants, Francisco Valverde from Spain, described the experience as “the confession of his life.” In the afternoon, the Holy Father joined young people in the Stations of the Cross, featuring powerful testimonies. Among them, a girl shared her story of finding God after undergoing an abortion.

On August 5, Pope Francis flew by helicopter to the Sanctuary of Fatima to pray the Holy Rosary with the sick and disabled. In the afternoon, he headed to Parque Tejo, where he was greeted by a million and a half young people eagerly awaiting his presence for the Vigil. The event concluded on August 6 with a holy mass, where the Pope announced the location for the next WYD. Before returning to Rome that afternoon, Pope Francis held a meeting with young volunteers, encouraging them to become “love surfers” in the “waves of life.”

For Pope Francis, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore holds special significance. It was the first place he visited after being elected Pontiff in 2013, where he entrusted his Papal ministry to the Mother of God in front of the ancient icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani, the protector of the Roman people.