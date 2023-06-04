“Kaijin – The Ash Shadow”: two warriors, honor, friendship and a mysterious secret…

Immerse yourself in a distant era, creating an intense and exciting story with a mystery that is revealed only in the last pages but which hovers throughout the work, makes “Kaijin – The Shadow of Ashes” by Linda Lercari, published by Idrovolante Edizioni , an exciting novel.

A story that takes place in the Kamakura Period year 1330, in which the warrior Hakashinjitsu, nicknamed the Demon, is killed in battle. His Lord Momokushi, with whom he had spent his whole life in his shadow to protect him and make him a great Lord, is shocked, as he was his only great friend and confidant.

On the verge of death, the valiant samurai expresses an enigma to his Lord who remains perplexed, who wants to shed light on this secret that his companion, of many adventures, has kept secret for fifty years.

But what scandalous secret did his friend hide, enough to upset Momosuke’s life? The latter thus begins a search into the past of the samurai, between anecdotes and memories, going to the house where he lived with his concubine Himitsushuei, who gives him a box containing objects that seem insignificant at first glance….

“Kaijin” transports the reader into the atmosphere of Ancient Japan, thanks to a captivating writing full of references, well explained, by the author who takes the reader by the hand and accompanies him on an adventure with yellow hues and then slowly, they become a tale of strong sentimentality, a story of great honor and friendship that sometimes plays on the edge of attraction and love, without ever resulting in it but embarrassing the two warriors with a virile and imperturbable trait.

We remain attracted by the mystery and the presence of the Samurai Haka, who despite being dead is the main protagonist of the story. In all of this, what makes reading intriguing and that page after page, the reader tries to understand what lies behind this relationship between the two men, to then discover the unmentionable secret, to make everything more mysterious. the author Linda was really clever, that is to disseminate, along the story, descriptions and details that seem to be only side dishes or fillers and which instead, having reached the end of the reading, are all fundamental clues for solving the secret .

“Kaijin” is a book that reads itself, there is no frenzy but a sense of peace, in a context of mystery in which an impossible dream of love hovers and when you get to the end of the work, you will still be thinking and to imagine these two great protagonists.