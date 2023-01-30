Home World Kamikaze blows himself up in a mosque in Pakistan: 34 dead and at least 150 injured. The Taliban claim responsibility for the attack
World

Kamikaze blows himself up in a mosque in Pakistan: 34 dead and at least 150 injured. The Taliban claim responsibility for the attack

by admin

A suicide bomber detonated his vest as worshipers were praying at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar. “At least 32 people were killed and more than 140 were injured,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Ghulam Ali said at a news conference.

Most of the victims are police officers because the targeted mosque is located within a sprawling compound that doubles as the city’s police headquarters.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Pakistani Taliban group, has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on a Peshawar mosque. The action would be revenge for the August 2022 killing of TTP leader Omer Khalid Khorasani, whose real name was Abdul Wali Mohmand, by a roadside mine explosion in the Afghan province of Paktika.

The TTP blamed the Pakistani intelligence services for the action. Sarbakaf Mohmand, leader of TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a message sent to ANSA via WhatsApp. He added that the suicide attack was carried out by Huziafa, a 25-year-old suicide bomber, who used seven kilograms of explosives in the attack.

See also  ​ Accelerating the creation of a new platform for international cooperation under the "Belt and Road" initiative, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei direct-to-Czech China Railway Express debut_Shijiazhuang News

You may also like

Iran, Israel’s war is behind the drone raid

In Syria there was another raid against Iranian...

Indian officials were shot dead at close range...

Pakistan, suicide bomber attacks a mosque in Peshawar

German uncertainties and the future of Europe

Online Nazism lessons: An Ohio couple had created...

U.S. New Year’s Gun Violence Frequently Happens, American...

Marie Kondo, the queen of tidying up, has...

West Bank, a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed by...

Germany, GDP falls by 0.2%: risk of recession....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy