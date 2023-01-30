In the new facts that led to the reopening of the sporting process for capital gains, “there is no specific demonstrative evidence for other companies”. And then: «As regards the sanction – the reasons continue -, the Court took into account the particular seriousness and the repeated and prolonged nature of the violation and the same intensity and diffusion of awareness of the situation in the talks between the managers of FC Juventus SpA »

This is what emerges – ANSA learns – from the reasons for the sentence, which are about to be published, of the Federal Court of Appeal which inflicted 15 penalty points on Juve and acquitted the other clubs. The sporting judges in fact considered that “in the new facts that have arisen there is no specific demonstrative evidence that allows to support the accusation and even less does it seem possible to argue that there has been a systematic alteration of several balance sheets”.

The Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC – ANSA learns – has admitted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for revocation, it is explained in the reasons that are about to be published, of the capital gains process for Juventus, “faced with a radically different picture of the facts for the impressive amount of documents received from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin which highlighted the intentionality underlying the alteration of the transfer operations and the relative values».

The reactions

«It is difficult to think that Juventus is solely responsible for a system of capital gains which in reality, unfortunately, is widespread not only in Italy but internationally. To date it is difficult to understand, given that capital gains generally split in two – comments the CEO of Lega Serie A, Louis DeSiervo –. We are part of a system and we must respect all its rules, including the bodies that judge it. We will read the reasons carefully before making a judgement. I don’t think the problem is the structure of sports justice but rather a system of rules. My invitation is to Fifa to identify principles to be applied in a certain way, to be explained to the entire public. When there are rules, they can be respected by everyone in a clear way ».