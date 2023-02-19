Facundo Campaco spoke to journalists in Niš about the Cup, Partizan, Euroleague…

Crvena zvezda defended its title in the Radivoj Korac Cup, winning the ninth trophy in this competition. In the semi-finals, after a trench fight, they defeated Partizan, and in the final they defeated Mega. One of the players who played a key role in this success was Facundo Field.

The Argentinian playmaker was one of the most deserving players in the derby for reaching the fight for the cup. It was also his first duel with Partizan this season.

“It’s a great feeling to play in the derby. I gave everything, it was very emotional, full of passion, complete madness. We have the best fans, we used their energy and won“, said Kampaco.

He did not hide his satisfaction after winning the title, the first in the red and white jersey for him. “It’s always good when you win, a good incentive to continue the season. The fans were crazy, they supported us, they were our sixth player, they made the differencethank them.”

After the Cup, there will be a Euroleague match with Alba, the last one in which Facundo is not eligible to play. “We are playing against Alba, first we have to enjoy ourselves and celebrate, then we will think about that match in the Euroleague. I hope we can win,” concluded Campazzo.

