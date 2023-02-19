An incredible story, a unique journey, from high school phenomenon to the signing of the contract (two-way) with the Philadelphia 76ers. The story of Mac McClung, the winner of the dunk contest, starts from afar: the cult around his name in Virginia, the wild recruitment by unsuspecting VIPs, the (only) two games played so far in the NBA and his videos on Youtube which continue to collect millions of views. If you don’t know who Mac McClung is, it’s time you did