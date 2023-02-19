Home News Second date of the Veterans Intermunicipal
News

Second date of the Veterans Intermunicipal

by admin
Second date of the Veterans Intermunicipal

Julian Andres Santa

Football Sunday with the second date of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, a traditional tournament organized by Arturo Parra, which stands out for providing an opportunity to 28 teams from the municipalities of the Eje Cafetero, who also live and vibrate with the festival of good football.

schedule for today

Arepas Da Gusto vs Apia

Hierarchy Belén vs Santa Rosa Car Rental

Mayoralty Balboa vs Those of Cuba

Agropecuaria Marsella vs Veteranos Balboa

Altagracia vs. Royal Porteno Virginia

Veterans Pereira vs Tatama Santuario

Ferpar Virginia vs La Virginia FC

Multilenses vs New Generation Pereira

Coals and Grill Marseille vs Belén FC

Viterbo Scholars vs Besiktas Supía

The 50 of Supía vs Risaralda Caldas

Fenix ​​Supia vs. Academico Quinchia

Sansiro Riosucio vs Agrofinca Anserma

See also  Disputes with the tax authorities: the scrapping of 23 thousand files is ready

You may also like

National Interleague Flying Disc Tournament in its first...

Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

Mexican president signed decree that nationalizes lithium

National strategy against bullying launched in educational institutions...

The pint of Tino Asprilla at the Carnival...

They denounce alleged corruption that splashes the prosecutor...

They ask to prioritize processes to demolish “pots”...

The tide rises from the Pearl River and...

Five alleged drug dealers arrested in Neiva

Bad start to the season for Santa Fe,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy