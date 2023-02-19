Julian Andres Santa
Football Sunday with the second date of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, a traditional tournament organized by Arturo Parra, which stands out for providing an opportunity to 28 teams from the municipalities of the Eje Cafetero, who also live and vibrate with the festival of good football.
schedule for today
Arepas Da Gusto vs Apia
Hierarchy Belén vs Santa Rosa Car Rental
Mayoralty Balboa vs Those of Cuba
Agropecuaria Marsella vs Veteranos Balboa
Altagracia vs. Royal Porteno Virginia
Veterans Pereira vs Tatama Santuario
Ferpar Virginia vs La Virginia FC
Multilenses vs New Generation Pereira
Coals and Grill Marseille vs Belén FC
Viterbo Scholars vs Besiktas Supía
The 50 of Supía vs Risaralda Caldas
Fenix Supia vs. Academico Quinchia
Sansiro Riosucio vs Agrofinca Anserma