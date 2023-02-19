Julian Andres Santa

Football Sunday with the second date of the Sócrates Valencia Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament, a traditional tournament organized by Arturo Parra, which stands out for providing an opportunity to 28 teams from the municipalities of the Eje Cafetero, who also live and vibrate with the festival of good football.

schedule for today

Arepas Da Gusto vs Apia

Hierarchy Belén vs Santa Rosa Car Rental

Mayoralty Balboa vs Those of Cuba

Agropecuaria Marsella vs Veteranos Balboa

Altagracia vs. Royal Porteno Virginia

Veterans Pereira vs Tatama Santuario

Ferpar Virginia vs La Virginia FC

Multilenses vs New Generation Pereira

Coals and Grill Marseille vs Belén FC

Viterbo Scholars vs Besiktas Supía

The 50 of Supía vs Risaralda Caldas

Fenix ​​Supia vs. Academico Quinchia

Sansiro Riosucio vs Agrofinca Anserma