Kansas City, 16 year old knocks on the wrong door: the owner shoots him in the head

Kansas City, 16 year old knocks on the wrong door: the owner shoots him in the head

WASHINGTON. A 16-year-old African American boy gets the wrong address of the house where he was supposed to go to pick up his brothers, and the owner shoots him at him seriously wounding him in the head. It happened in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the family members of Ralph Pual Yarl, whose conditions are defined as serious but recovering. Kansas City police did not provide details on the person who opened fire, but the family’s lawyers say it was “a white male assailant.” Immediately after the accident, the man was arrested, but 24 hours later he was released by prosecutors pending “a formal statement from the victim and the collection of evidence”. For their part, the family’s lawyers are asking the police to “identify, arrest and fully prosecute the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable act”. And the incident is causing protests from the African-American community, with hundreds of people who, together with the boy’s family, marched yesterday in the neighborhood where the house where the shooting is located is located.

The case is attracting nationwide attention, with politicians and celebrities calling for authorities to take action. “My heart broke to hear that a 16-year-old boy who accidentally rings the wrong door to pick up his brothers was shot in the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property,” actress Halle tweeted. berry. Although the police still do not officially speak of racist motivation, Stacey Graves, chief of police, recognizes that there is “a racial component” in the case.

