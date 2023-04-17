Home » Ubi process, all acquitted even on appeal
The Brescia Court of Appeal confirmed the first instance acquittals of the Ubi trial, in which the crime of impeding supervision was contested in the context of the merger by incorporation between the Brescia-based Banca Lombarda e Piemontese and the Bergamo-based Banche Popolari Unite transformed into 2007 at Ubi Banca. Prosecutor Paolo Mandurino, who represented the prosecution in the first instance and also on appeal, had asked for 11 sentences including also against Giovanni Bazoli, president emeritus of Intesa Sanpaolo and until 2012 on the UBI Supervisory Board. Bazoli was acquitted as happened in the first degree before the court of Bergamo.

Massiah’s interview: “Acquitted after eight years, but with colleagues and authorities I’ve already served my sentence”

The appeal of Franco Polotti was also accepted, sentenced in the first instance to one year and six months for conflict of interest, and of the defendants acquitted due to the statute of limitations and acquitted them too because the fact did not exist.

